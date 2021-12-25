New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

