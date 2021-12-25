New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $130.12. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

