New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

WCC stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.49 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

