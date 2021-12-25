New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,278 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $589.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

