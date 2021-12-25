New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,182 shares of company stock worth $45,585,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $152.78 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.