NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Trading Up 3.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) was up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

