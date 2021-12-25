NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFI. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,835,846.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. NFI Group has a one year low of C$18.41 and a one year high of C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 405.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

