NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $18.42 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,515,500. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,067,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $18,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.