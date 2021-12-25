NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $200.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.81.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.