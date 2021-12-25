Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.50 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.30) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.50 ($7.30).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.71 ($7.54) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.98. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of €7.19 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.