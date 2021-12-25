Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 110,133 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 99.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,180,915 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

