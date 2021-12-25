Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 167,031 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,031 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $991,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 577,102 shares of company stock worth $28,691,217. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

