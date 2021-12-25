Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 601,583 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 743.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 309,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 755,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

