Nordea Investment Management AB Has $21.21 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $21,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $90.97 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

