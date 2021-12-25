Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.