Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NRDXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Nordex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Nordex has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

