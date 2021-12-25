Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $32,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Shares of NSC opened at $287.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

