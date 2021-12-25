Nvwm LLC Acquires 468 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

