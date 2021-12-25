Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

