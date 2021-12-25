Nvwm LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in EOG Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.