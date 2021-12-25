Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

FTEC stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74.

