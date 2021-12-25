Nwam LLC Buys 16,650 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 452.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

