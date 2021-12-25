Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $75.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

