Nwam LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.