Nwam LLC Purchases 4,238 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 308,332 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $273,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 350,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

