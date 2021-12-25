Nwam LLC Sells 97 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 127.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,892,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

