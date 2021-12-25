Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

OCUP opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

