Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Offerpad’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 7.39 on Tuesday. Offerpad has a 1 year low of 6.27 and a 1 year high of 20.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.60.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,664,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

