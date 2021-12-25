Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post $94.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.01 million and the lowest is $31.84 million. Omeros reported sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 788.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of Omeros stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. 528,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,054. Omeros has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $477.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 20.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Omeros by 63.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

