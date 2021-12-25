Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $3.43 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Omni has a market cap of $1.93 million and $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00006753 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00320811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,302 coins and its circulating supply is 562,986 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.