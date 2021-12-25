Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 63,368 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

