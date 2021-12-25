Omnia Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 141.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 93,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

