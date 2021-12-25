Omnitude Hits Market Cap of $715,041.11 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $715,041.11 and approximately $168,353.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

