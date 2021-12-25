One Day In July LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $67.30 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87.

