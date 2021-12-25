One Day In July LLC Buys 15,874 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $87.27 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88.

