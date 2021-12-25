One Day In July LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.4% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $168.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

