One Day In July LLC Has $29.30 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.30. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $158.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

