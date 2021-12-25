One Day In July LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the period.

VDC stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.03 and its 200 day moving average is $185.92. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $196.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

