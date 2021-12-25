Ontology (ONT) Reaches One Day Volume of $45.61 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $649.90 million and approximately $45.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.00225529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00034153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003059 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00029446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.61 or 0.00502160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00075581 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

