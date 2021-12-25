Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Shares Down 1.8%

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 882,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,578,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.40 ($0.30).

The firm has a market cap of £149.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.50.

About Open Orphan (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

