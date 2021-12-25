OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.74. OPKO Health shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 69,594 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
