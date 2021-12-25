OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.74. OPKO Health shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 69,594 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.67.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.