Oppenheimer Weighs in on Littelfuse, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $12.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $304.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.68. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Littelfuse by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 147,433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.