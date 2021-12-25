Origo Hits Market Capitalization of $751,497.25 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origo has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $751,497.25 and approximately $282,573.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

