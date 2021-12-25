Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $15,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 279,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

