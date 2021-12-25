Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops One Day Volume of $118,324.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $215,614.84 and $118,324.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.24 or 0.08030281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,989.08 or 0.99885927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00072450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

