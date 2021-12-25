Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.68

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.68 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.16). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 756,921 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.53. The stock has a market cap of £24.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17.

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

