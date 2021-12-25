O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Trading Up 0.7%

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 4,482 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.