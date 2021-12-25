OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 73.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

