Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$3.02 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

