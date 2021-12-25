Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:OMI opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

